Gunfight between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

A gunfight between Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a faction of the banned CPI(Maoist), and security forces took place in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

There was, however, no casualty in the gunfight that lasted for around 30 minutes, Inspector General of Palamu range Rajkumar Lakra told PTI. Raids are on to apprehend the Maoists, he said.