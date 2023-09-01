Home
jharkhand

Gunfight between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

There was no casualty in the gunfight that lasted for around 30 minutes.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 15:27 IST

Follow Us

A gunfight between Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a faction of the banned CPI(Maoist), and security forces took place in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

There was, however, no casualty in the gunfight that lasted for around 30 minutes, Inspector General of Palamu range Rajkumar Lakra told PTI. Raids are on to apprehend the Maoists, he said.

“The gunfight occurred under Satbarwa police station area during a search operation by the security forces on bordering areas of Palamu and Latehar on Thursday night. It continued for around 30 minutes and the Maoists managed to escape,” Lakra said.

(Published 01 September 2023, 15:27 IST)
India NewsJharkhandMaoistGunfight





