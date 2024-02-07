I am life partner of warrior, says Hemant Soren's wife on their 18th wedding anniversary

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, asserted that she is the life partner of a warrior and will always be his strength.

She said her husband is not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as he will "defeat conspiracy and emerge as a winner".

She said, "Hemant ji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemant ji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon."

"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," Kalpana Soren had posted on the X handle of her husband Hemant Soren.