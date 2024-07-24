IHCL inks pact with Jharkhand govt to set up Taj hotel in Ranchi

"This group is coming forward to establish many more enterprises here. In such a situation, the state government is ready to walk hand in hand with this group. With the participation of all of us, we will be able to bring mineral-rich Jharkhand into the category of leading states," the CM said.

He said the Tata group has a role in taking the country forward, and Jharkhand plays a crucial role in India's economy with its mineral and other resources.

He also said that with a luxury brand like Taj coming to the state, Jharkhand, which keeps on organising international sports events, will be in a position to provide better accommodation to guests.

IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "We are delighted to bring the iconic Taj brand to Ranchi, a city with immense potential for growth. Ranchi’s strategic location and its ongoing transformation into a smart city make it a promising destination. This signing aligns with the strategy of building our presence in the region, which is fast developing into a significant industrial, commercial and cultural hub."

IHCL, the country's largest hospitality company by market cap, has a portfolio of 263 hotels, including 75 under development, across 12 countries and in over 100 locations.