I.N.D.I.A. bloc to come together again for joint rally to protest ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the rally owing to her pre-occupations with the election campaign in her state and conveyed it to Kalpana when she invited her to the event. Trinamool will be sending a representative.

This will be the second joint rally by the I.N.D.I.A bloc in three weeks. Kalpana herself was present at the I.N.D.I.A rally in Delhi on March 31 to protest Kejriwal’s arrest. The photographs of Kalpana and Sunita with former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the rally had attracted eye-balls.

The rally will be held two days after the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19. Jharkhand will be going to polls in the fourth, fifth and sixth phase between May 13 and May 25.

The event will also double up as sounding the bugle for the last push ahead of the elections in Jharkhand with all partners sharing the stage.