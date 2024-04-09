Kalpana undoubtedly CM material; BJP will pay heavy price for 'injustice' done to Hemant Soren, says Ghulam Ahmed Mir

Riding on a wave in the favour of the INDIA bloc following the arrest of Soren who preferred courting jail rather than bowing down before 'communal forces', the opposition alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, Mir claimed.

"The BJP’s biggest mistake is the injustice they are doing with political leaders like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal besides the general people of the country. They are going to pay a heavy price for arresting a leader like Soren without any concrete base. The move has increased the popularity of the INDIA bloc and there is a sympathy wave too,” he said in an interview with PTI.