740 MLAs, MPs accused of corruption joined BJP in past 10 years, claims JMM

"According to them, anyone in the opposition is corrupt, while those in BJP are clean. They have said those who are against the policies of the government are anti-national," he added.

He claimed, "In the last 10 years, 740 MLAs and MPs, mostly from the Congress, have joined the BJP on whom the saffron party directly or indirectly had leveled allegations of corruption. These people are now their favourite."

Taking further dig at the BJP, Bhattacharya said the saffron party had once given slogan of Congress Mukt Bharat and now it is Congress Yukt BJP.

"The BJP has adopted the adage ‘either my way or highway’ and Jharkhand is the best example for that. They (BJP) said tribal respect is utmost priority for them but they do not want tribal chief minister. If there is a tribal CM, his place will be in jail," Bhattacharya said.