Jharkhand: 3 die after fainting during physical test of constable recruitment exam

Three of the 25 aspirants, who were undergoing treatment after they fainted during a physical test of a constable recruitment exam in Palamu, have died, police said on Friday.

Two candidates died during the course of treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital at Medininagar in Palamu district since Thursday night, while one succumbed at RIMS, Ranchi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manibhusan Prasad said.

They died of breathlessness, as per preliminary findings, and “we also suspect use of sedatives to increase stamina”, Superintendent of the hospital, Dr R K Ranjan said.