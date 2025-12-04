<p>Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file its response in a petition filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, challenging the summons issued to him in an alleged land scam case.</p>.<p>An MP-MLA court had issued a summons to Soren to appear in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED had moved the court after Soren did not turn up for questioning on the basis of earlier notices issued to him.</p>.Sons of two Sorens battle for political legacy as Ghatsila heads for bypolls.<p>The high court said it may again hear the matter on December 18.</p>.<p>In the meantime, it directed the MP-MLA court to adjust the proceedings of the case on December 12.</p>.<p>The HC also recorded the undertaking given by Soren to appear before the MP-MLA court on December 6. </p>