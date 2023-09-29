Home
Jharkhand to set up 24x7 buildings in every district to tackle human trafficking

He directed that the work for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) be started immediately.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 16:56 IST

Expressing concern over human trafficking cases in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked all departments to work in coordination to tackle the menace.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Soren directed officers to prepare a plan for a building in every district in which personnel of the ST-SC department, anti-human trafficking cell and anti-cybercrime cell along with women police officers can work round the clock.

He directed that the work for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) be started immediately.

Soren asked the state police to constantly monitor the pending human trafficking cases, and take necessary actions.

It should be ensured that action is taken against syndicates involved in human trafficking, he said.

The meeting was attended by the state's top police officers, and officials of different departments.

(Published 29 September 2023, 16:56 IST)
