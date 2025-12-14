Shillong trip guide: The hills are calling

<p>By Pallabi Dey Purkayastha</p>.<p>Shillong is every dreamer’s paradise — small yet stunning, cosy yet captivating. Blink, and you might miss the pine cones and thick blankets of cherry blossoms that cover its streets each year. Here’s how to experience Shillong in just 48 hours — and fall under its spell.</p>.<p>Day 1</p>.<p>Start at Shillong Peak (Laitkor Peak)</p>.<p>If you love catching panoramic views, begin your journey at Shillong Peak. At 1,965 metres above sea level, it offers sweeping vistas of the surrounding hills and dense forests. The peak is located within an Indian Air Force base, so photography is prohibited. Carry a valid government-issued ID, which is checked at the entrance.</p>.<p>Entry fee: Rs 50 for Indian nationals. Foreign nationals are not permitted for security reasons.<br> Additional cost: Rs 200 for a private car to cross defence land (available at the entrance).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Head to Elephant Falls</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just eight kilometres from Shillong Peak, this three-tiered cascade is one of the region’s most picturesque waterfalls. Hire a cab and negotiate a combined fare with the Baa (a local term of respect for men) to cover both Shillong Peak and Elephant Falls, as they are located close to each other.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry fee: Rs 100 for adults and children.</p>.Punjab, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli record highest- ever turnout.<p class="bodytext">Time for Ward’s Lake</p>.<p class="bodytext">Also known as William’s Lake, this waterbody was created in 1864 by Sir William Ward, the then Chief Commissioner of Assam. Decades on, it remains a beloved hangout for locals and tourists alike. Take a leisurely stroll, watch the sun dip over the rippling water, rent a paddleboat, or simply sit on the lawns and watch swans drift by. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry fee: Rs 20 for adults, Rs 10 for children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Don’t miss this church</p>.<p class="bodytext">Built on the site of Meghalaya’s first church, the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians (Dhankheti Church) is a fusion of faith and modern design. Its indigo-hued walls, stained-glass windows, and elegant chandeliers make it uplifting.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry is free.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lunch at Dylan’s Café or Shillong Café</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shillong’s café culture is legendary. Dylan’s Café, dedicated to Bob Dylan, exudes an easy-going vibe with great food and music, while Shillong Café serves hearty bowls of thukpa and the city’s special chowmein — perfect for a cosy lunch between adventures.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shop and snack</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the heart of Shillong lies Police Bazaar — a bustling hub for both shopping and snacking. Pick up bamboo clutches, tote bags, and pine-cone crafts from local emporiums, or simply wander around sampling the city’s delicious street fare — momos, chaat, fish fry, and kebabs galore.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dinner at City Hut Dhaba</p>.<p class="bodytext">No trip to Shillong is complete without a meal at City Hut Dhaba. Popular with both locals and tourists, it’s the perfect way to wrap up your first day in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Day 2</p>.<p class="bodytext">Visit Laitlum Canyons</p>.<p class="bodytext">About an hour from the city, the Laitlum Canyons are nature’s masterpiece — rolling green hills merging into endless horizons. Start early to catch the sunrise over the canyons.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Visit the Golf Course</p>.<p class="bodytext">At 5,200 feet above sea level, Shillong’s golf course is among the most scenic in the world. With manicured greens bordered by towering pines, it’s ideal for long, contemplative walks or a serene break in nature.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry fee: Free (open till sunset).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lunch at a local ‘Kong’s’ eatery</p>.<p class="bodytext">To truly experience Shillong’s culture, eat where the locals eat. Try one of the Kong’s (a respectful term for women) eateries in Laitumkhrah or Police Bazaar. Non-vegetarians must try Jadoh (rice cooked with smoked meat) and Dohkhlieh (a pork and onion salad). Vegetarians can opt for simple North Indian or Assamese thalis available across local cafés.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Explore the Museum</p>.<p class="bodytext">Stop at the Don Bosco Museum, which showcases the art, history, and heritage of Meghalaya’s Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia tribes. The museum also shows how the region’s missionary past shaped its culture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry fee: Rs 100 for Indians, Rs 200 for foreign nationals.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A walk in the park!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fancy watching ducks glide across ponds or pelicans feed in a lush green oasis? Lady Hydari Park is your spot. It’s peaceful, and dotted with flowers — ideal for unwinding.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry fee: Rs 20 for adults, Rs 10 for children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chinese for dinner</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shillong’s Chinese food scene is far from the Indo-Chinese fusion you’ll find elsewhere — authentic, and flavourful. Whether it’s Kung Pao Chicken or Mapo Tofu, you’ll find some of the best Asian food in India.</p>