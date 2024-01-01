JOIN US
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand’s JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigns from assembly

Last Updated 01 January 2024, 13:11 IST

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s ruling JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad has resigned from the state assembly, according to a notification on Monday.

No reason was cited why the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator of Gandey put in his papers.

"It is being informed to the public that the Jharkhand assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation letter of Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The constituency is vacant with effect from December 31, 2023," the notification issued by the assembly secretariat said.

The assembly elections are due in Jharkhand later this year.

India NewsIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhand

