Mithun Chakraborty's purse misplaced, has been found: BJP

<p>Ranchi: The BJP on Tuesday rejected the assertion that actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's purse was stolen during a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, claiming that it was misplaced and later found.</p>.<p>The incident happened when Chakraborty was in the Nirsa assembly constituency to address a rally in favour of BJP candidate Aparna Sengupta.</p>.FIR lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech.<p>"There was no such incident of pickpocketing. The purse was misplaced and later found," BJP's Dhanbad district president Ghanshyam Grover told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>However, a video of the rally went viral on social media in which a BJP leader was heard saying on the microphone, "Whosoever has taken Mithun-da's purse, please return it. This is not the culture of Nirsa." </p><p><em>PTI</em> could not independently verify the video.</p>