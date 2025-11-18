Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Money laundering through crypto by gaming firms' promoters: Enforcement Directorate probe

During the search, ED officials unearthed that promoters "are owning crypto wallets indicating laundering through cryptocurrencies".
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 16:18 IST
Bengaluru newsEnforcement DirectorateMoney Laundering

Follow us on :

Follow Us