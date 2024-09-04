People still dying due to 'defective' vaccines administered during Covid-19: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Soren's remarks followed the recent deaths of 12 people during physical tests for recruitment of excise constables in the state. On Monday, the government halted the ongoing job drive for three days.

"Unfortunately, some aspirants died during the recruitment drive. The deaths are not only happening due to running; people are also dying while walking. It is known that the vaccine doses given to the people of this country during Covid-19 pandemic by the BJP government were defective and have had a global impact," Soren said.

Earlier, the Jharkhand BJP held the JMM-led state government's ‘mismanagement’ responsible for the deaths of the aspirants.