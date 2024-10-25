Home
Supreme Court rejects ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's plea for suspension of conviction to contest Assembly polls

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar said the stay on the conviction can't be allowed in a routine manner as there are several factors to be considered for it.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:57 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:57 IST
