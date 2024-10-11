Two Naxalites killed in police encounter in Jharkhand

<p>Chatra: Two Naxalites were killed in a police encounter in Jharkhand’s Ganiotri forest, around 170 km from Ranchi, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The two are Harendra Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), and his associate Ishwar Ganjhu.</p>.<p>Another Naxalite, Gopal Ganjhu, was arrested at the scene, the officials said, adding that encounter happened on Wednesday night.</p>.Chhattisgarh: 1,500 security personnel behind 48-hour operation that eliminated 31 Naxalities.<p>Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed the deaths of Ganjhu (also known by several aliases, including Ramdas Bhogta and Netaji) and Ishwar Ganjhu (alias Ghutari Ganjhu) during the encounter.</p>.<p>The two were involved in the ambush and killing of two Chatra district force personnel, Sukhan Ram and Sikandar Singh.</p>.<p>During the encounter, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, a country-made firearm, three live AK-47 bullets, a motorcycle, and four mobile phones.</p>.<p>Harendra Ganjhu had 48 pending cases against him, while Ishwar Ganjhu had about a dozen cases.</p>