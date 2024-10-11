Home
Two Naxalites killed in police encounter in Jharkhand

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed the deaths of Ganjhu (also known by several aliases, including Ramdas Bhogta and Netaji) and Ishwar Ganjhu (alias Ghutari Ganjhu) during the encounter.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 21:10 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 21:10 IST
