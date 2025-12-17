Menu
Two women among five trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

In Ramgarh district, three people died at Sirka forest area, while a 36-year-old person was killed at Jidu village in Ranchi’s Angara, on Tuesday night, officials said.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:25 IST
