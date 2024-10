Will drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana: Champai Soren

The remark by the former JMM leader, who joined the BJP recently, came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand was declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government in the state of engaging in dangerous 'vote bank politics' by 'supporting' infiltrators at the expense of the state’s identity, culture, and heritage.