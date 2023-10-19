Woman immolates self in Jharkhand's Bokaro; dies

Bokaro: A 40-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after setting herself on fire in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in Bansgora in Marafari police station area on Wednesday, they said.
A video of the woman on fire went viral on social media with the claim that she was torched by a group of people.
Denying the claim, Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok told PTI, "Two videos of the incident were received. In one of the videos, it is clearly visible that the woman was immolating herself."
An investigation is underway to find the cause of the death, he said.
"Preliminary investigation found that she had a dispute with her mother over money, and also a land dispute with another person," he added.