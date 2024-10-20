'Jigra' director Vasan Bala deactivates X account

<p>New Delhi: Director Vasan Bala appears to have deactivated his X account amid a series of controversies surrounding his latest release <em>Jigra</em>.</p>.<p>Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and produced by Dharma Productions, the action thriller didn't perform well both commercially and critically after it released on October 11 alongside <em>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</em>, a comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.</p>.<p>When one searches for Bala's profile with '@Vasan_Bala' as the handle name on X, a message stating "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another" appears.</p>.Explained | 'Jigra' controversy: Why Divya Khossla is going head-to-head with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.<p>Just a day ago, the director -- also known for <em>Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota</em> and <em>Monica, O My Darling</em> -- was actively sharing posts and replying to comments on X.</p>.<p><em>Jigra</em> has been embroiled in a series of controversies even before it hit the theatres.</p>.<p>In a pre-release interview, Bala said he was "really not happy" when producer Karan Johar forwarded the roughly drafted script of <em>Jigra</em> to Bhatt via email. Soon, Johar slammed the "gore misinterpretation" of Bala's comments, urging people to read entire interviews before making "click bait assumptions".</p>.<p>Days later, Dharma Productions unanimously decided to not organise pre-release screenings for its upcoming films, calling it a "necessary step" to maintain a level of excitement in the movie-watching experience.</p>.<p>There was also a claim of plagiarism against the film by actor Divya Khosla Kumar, who alleged that <em>Jigra</em>, a jailbreak drama, resembled the plot line of her last film <em>Savi</em>.</p>.<p>Bijou Thaangjam, an actor hailing from Manipur, accused the casting team of <em>Jigra</em> for "unprofessional behaviour".</p>