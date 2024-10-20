Home
'Jigra' director Vasan Bala deactivates X account

When one searches for Bala's profile with '@Vasan_Bala' as the handle name on X, a message stating 'This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another' appears.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 09:50 IST
