Joe Biden committed to attending QUAD Summit in India: White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden is still committed to attending the annual leadership summit of the QUAD countries which is scheduled to be held in India this year, the White House said on Thursday.

“We're still committed to there being a Quad leader summit this year, but there's nothing on the calendar right now for it,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here.

QUAD, comprising Australia, Japan, India and the US, is an initiative of Biden. In the first 100 days of his presidency, he convened a virtual leadership summit of the QUAD countries in 2020. Since then QUAD leaders have been holding an annual summit on a rotation basis. India is scheduled to host the QUAD leadership summit this year.