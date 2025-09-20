Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Judges wield immense power; must act with utmost humility, responsibility: CJI

He underscored that as judges, one must also accept the position that both judges as well as lawyers are like two wheels of the golden chariot of justice, non-superior, non-inferior.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 16:38 IST
India NewsCJIB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us