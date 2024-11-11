Justice Sanjiv Khanna hears 45 cases on first day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

<p>New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well.</p>.<p>CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI's courtroom around noon after being sworn by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.</p>.Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.<p>He received a rousing welcome by the bar leaders, lawyers including former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.</p>.<p>"I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished Rohatgi.</p>.<p>On Friday, Rohatgi had said that after more than a decade and CJI Y K Sabharwal (late), the top court will have another CJI from the Delhi High Court.</p>.<p>Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well.</p>.<p>"Thank you," said CJI Khanna, who assembled in courtroom 1 along with Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.</p>.<p>When a bar leader raised an issue relating to sequencing of cases listed in a day for hearing, the CJI said it was in his mind and he will consider it.</p>.<p>The CJI held the court till 2.30 pm and heard 45 listed matters, mostly commercial disputes.</p>.<p>In one of the pleas filed by the West Bengal government against an arbitral award, the CJI said, "The citizens cannot be taken for a ride." The CJI-led bench refused to entertain the appeal of the state government against the arbitral award that had asked it to pay a Mauritius-based company towards promised tax incentives.</p>.<p>CJI Khanna took the oath in English "in the name of God".</p>.<p>Born on May 14, 1960, CJI Khanna will serve on the post for a little over six months and demit office on May 13 upon attaining the age of 65.</p>.<p>He succeeded Justice D Y Chandrachud who demitted office on Sunday.</p>.<p>Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJIs Chandrachud and J S Khehar were among those present on the occasion. </p>