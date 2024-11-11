Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Justice Sanjiv Khanna hears 45 cases on first day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI's courtroom around noon after being sworn by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:31 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtSanjiv Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us