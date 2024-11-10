Home
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony scheduled at 10 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 11:04 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 11:04 IST
