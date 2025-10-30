Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Justice Surya Kant appointed 53rd Chief Justice of India, to assume charge on Nov 24

He will be the CJI for nearly 15 months and demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 13:22 IST
India NewsChief Justice of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us