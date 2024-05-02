Justin Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India

New Delhi: Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some comments relating to Khalistani elements in his country, India on Thursday said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

On Sunday, Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto that was attended by some pro-Khalistan people.

Trudeau, referring to activities by pro-Khalistani elements, reportedly told media on the sideline of the event that 'our job is not to crack down on political protest'.