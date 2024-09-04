Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' set to miss Sept 6 release as Bombay HC refuses to order CBFC for certification

Mumbai: In a big setback to actor-director-producer and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to order the Censor Board to issue certification for her film Emergency.

Ranaut, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has acted, directed and co-produced Emergency, a biographical political drama film based on Indira Gandhi, a former Prime Minister of India.

The co-producer of the film is Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The film is based on the 21-month Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi during 1975-1977.

“We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us,” said a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice BP Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla.

The film has courted controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected to its release, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.