Kanhaiya Kumar on 20 Indians stuck in Russia: 'Mrit kaal' of unemployment prevailing in India

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the government over around 20 Indians working as support staff to the Russian army being stuck in that country, alleging they are being held "hostage" there as 'mrit kaal' is prevailing back home with rising unemployment.

India on Thursday said it is trying its best for their "early discharge" from Russia.

"It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone their to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the unemployment situation is so terrible here that India's youths are forced into seeking jobs as soldiers abroad and risk their lives in war-torn Israel and Russia.