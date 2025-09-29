<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it was outrageous that ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, was among those killed in firing by the security forces in Ladakh.</p><p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Tharchin served at the Siachen Glacier and fought valiantly in the 1999 Kargil War.</p><p>His father, too, served in the Indian Army, he said.</p><p>"Tsewang Tharchin was protesting peacefully for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. It should be a matter of the deepest anguish and outrage that he was killed along with three others in the firing on the agitationists five days back," Ramesh said.</p><p>Curfew remained in force for the sixth day in violence-hit Leh on Monday, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to chair a meeting to review the overall security situation.</p>.‘We only raised our voice for rights’: Youths in Leh say protest violence was spontaneous.<p>A curfew was imposed in Leh town on September 24 following a violent showdown between the security forces and protesters during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre.</p><p>The outfit has been spearheading an agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.</p><p>More than 150 people, including some 80 policemen, were also injured in the clashes that day.</p><p>Over 60 people, including two councillors, have since been taken into custody.</p><p>On September 26, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act on Friday and subsequently lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.</p>