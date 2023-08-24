Home
Homeindia

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah felicitates ISRO chief S Somanath on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

India scripted history on Wednesday after landing its Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 06:04 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday felicitated ISRO chief S Somanath on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Siddaramaiah can be seen presenting the ISRO chief with a bouquet and a turban.

India scripted history on Wednesday after landing its Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole. Soon after the landing, a smiling S Somanath said, "India is on the Moon."

This morning, the ISRO announced that the rover - Pragyan - has rolled out on the lunar surface and will move around to conduct scientific experiments with its two payloads.

More details to follow...

(Published 24 August 2023, 06:04 IST)
