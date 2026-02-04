Menu
Karnataka MP demands smart phone ban in school campus

To address parental safety concerns, the government should promote replacing smartphones with basic, voice-call-only feature phones ('flip phones') on campus, he suggested.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:44 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 12:44 IST
