<h2><strong>Rahul Gandhi calls Ravneet Bittu 'traitor friend'; BJP leader responds with 'desh ke dushman' jibe</strong></h2>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, a former Congress MP, on Wednesday were engaged in a verbal duel during a protest by suspended MPs in the Parliament House, with the former calling the BJP leader a "traitor friend" and the latter retorting with a "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/my-traitor-friend-rahul-gandhi-takes-a-dig-at-ex-aide-and-minister-ravneet-bittu-3885865">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>BJP's Y Khemchand Singh sworn in as CM of Manipur</strong></h2>.<p>BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/yumnam-khemchand-singh-sworn-in-as-manipur-cm-governor-bhalla-administers-oath-3886319">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-US trade deal: With 18% tariff on exports, where does India stand among other countries?</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump has announced that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal, under which Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent while India will reduce “tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-with-18-tariff-on-exports-where-does-india-stand-among-other-countries-3885928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka backwardness report stokes concerns, stirs policy debate</h2>.<p>The latest assessment of backwardness in Karnataka has led to a debate among policy experts amid concerns that developmental deficits have not been adequately met despite the government spending Rs 32,000 crore to fight regional imbalances.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-backwardness-report-stokes-concerns-stirs-policy-debate-3886123">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>SIR in Supreme Court: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee argues her case; SC issues notice to Election Commission</strong></h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice in the plea filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-in-supreme-court-west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-argues-her-case-sc-issues-notice-to-election-commission-3885768">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MCC updates Laws of Cricket: What’s new and what it means for the game</h2>.<p>The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), that lays down the rules and regulations of cricket, has brought about 73 changes in the laws of the sport.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/mcc-updates-laws-of-cricket-whats-new-and-what-it-means-for-the-game-3884919">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FM Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Rahul Gandhi, asks him to cite specific gaps in Union Budget 2026</h2>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Union Budget as "uninformed", as she challenged him to stand before her and substantiate his claims of gaps in the Budget with evidence from the document.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fm-nirmala-sitharaman-challenges-rahul-gandhi-asks-him-to-cite-specific-gaps-in-union-budget-2026-3886081">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Insult to Sikhs’: BJP’s Sikh leaders slam Rahul Gandhi for calling Bittu a ‘traitor’</h2>.<p>Sikh leaders in the BJP on Wednesday tore into Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for describing Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor”, arguing that the comment was not just a political jibe but a grave affront to Sikh pride and sacrifice.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/insult-to-sikhs-bjps-sikh-leaders-slam-rahul-gandhi-for-calling-bittu-a-traitor-3886072">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Gujarat's Gandhinagar teacher gets 3-year imprisonment for slapping student, causing hearing loss</strong></h2>.<p>A court here has sentenced a school teacher to more than three years in prison for slapping a Class 9 student for unfinished homework, an act that ruptured her left eardrum and caused hearing impairment.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/gujarats-gandhinagar-teacher-gets-3-year-imprisonment-for-slapping-student-causing-hearing-loss-3886129">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Putin accepted Xi's invitation to visit China in first half of this year, Kremlin says</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China in the first half of this year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the two leaders spoke by video-link.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/putin-accepted-xis-invitation-to-visit-china-in-first-half-of-this-year-kremlin-says-3886341">Read more</a></p>