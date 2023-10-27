10 more Rajyotsava awards to pro-Kannada organisations

The high-level meeting of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided to add 10 more awards to organisations instead of restricting the award to 68 this time.
The Rajyotsava award is the second highest civilian award given by the state government annually.
Siddaramaiah claimed that since the number of applicants were very high for the Rajyotsava awards, our government had previously decided to give as many awards as the number of years of Karnataka Ekikarana (unification of the state).
According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah in a meeting highlighted that the Rajyotsava Award should be given to the most deserving. “Regional justice must be followed. All castes, religions and genders should get representation while selecting the awardees," the statement quoted the chief minister.
It further said that 68 Rajyotsava awards were to be conferred this year and it was decided in the meeting to give away 10 awards to organisations on the occasion of Karnataka Sambhrama, celebration marking the golden jubilee of renaming of the state.