<p>Shivamogga: Nine state-run Tamil-medium schools in Shivamogga district cumulatively boast a strength of 103 students. Notwithstanding the poor student strength, these schools, however, appear to have a surfeit of teachers – 28, to be precise – at a time when several Kannada-medium schools are struggling without enough teachers.</p>.<p>These schools – five of which are in Bhadravathi and the remaining four are in Shivamogga – were once seen as a godsend for the Tamil community in the district. But with most Tamil parents enrolling their children at private schools, enrolment at the state-run institutions has plummeted, pushing them to the brink of closure. There are only five students at the Tamil Higher Primary School on the New Town Junction Road in Shivamogga, but these kids have three teachers. Similarly, there are three teachers for 13 students at the Tamil-medium school at Vishwanagar. </p>.<p>Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy for Shivamogga district Manjunath S R admitted to DH that enrolment at the Tamil-medium schools was on a downward spiral. </p>.<p>"But they cannot be shut till the strength drops to zero. Teachers serving at these schools completed their BEd degrees in Tamil. If the need arises, these teachers will be deputed to other schools," said Manjunath.</p>.<p>On the disproportionate strength of teachers at these schools, he said they were needed to teach Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Tamil.</p>.<p>"Most of the students in these schools hail from the underprivileged sections of society. Their parents have enrolled their kids at these schools out of pride in their Tamil identity. However, not all Tamil parents are sending their kids to these schools, with many opting to enrol their children at English-medium institutions," he added.</p>