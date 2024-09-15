Land reforms in 11 Karnataka cities may restart property titling project

Gowda said the government is keen to pilot these reforms. “We are in favour of UPOR, which has lost steam,” he said, adding that streamlining urban property ownership is crucial. “Since 60% of India is likely to be urbanised by 2050, urban administration will be key to the country’s future,” he said. “We need to do (reforms) properly. We don’t want to go one step forward and take two steps back.”