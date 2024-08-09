'1962' veterinary ambulance helpline marks first year 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka 1962 Veterinary Ambulance Service Helpline celebrated its first anniversary on August 5.
Launched on August 5, 2023, the helpline operates through a centralised call centre in Bengaluru, supported by 275 mobile veterinary units across the state.
This initiative is a collaboration between the Union and Karnataka governments, executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Eduspark International Private Limited, a Mumbai-based organisation.
The ambulance service provides free, high-quality veterinary care to animal owners and farmers at their doorsteps, offering diagnostics, treatment and even surgical procedures.
In its first year, the service has handled over 900 cases daily, treating a total of 2.76 lakh animals. This includes over 1.78 lakh buffaloes, 48,566 goats, 28,293 pigs, 17,282 sheep, 359 dogs and more than 2,900 other animals.
