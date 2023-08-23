Home
1st phase of Yettinahole project to get water in next 100 days

Last Updated 22 August 2023, 20:32 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Water Resources D K Shivakumar has said that water will be released in the first phase of Yettinahole project in the next 100 days.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the progress of the project at Hebbanahalli near Sakleshpur on Tuesday, Shivakumar said that a whopping Rs 14,000 crore had been spent on the irrigation project and the cost has now escalated to Rs 24,000 crore. "However, the work is not satisfactory," he said.

The priority in first phase is to lift water. Steps will be taken to provide other infrastructure. If the purpose of Yettinahole project isn't fulfilled and sufficient water isn't available, an alternative system will be thought of, he said.

He said protests in Mandya on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu were "politically motivated."

(Published 22 August 2023, 20:32 IST)

