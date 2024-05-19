2.95L block requests since start of SIM misuse check service

Bengaluru: Just a year after the launch of Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) services in Karnataka, consumers have raised close to 2.95 lakh requests, saying multiple mobile numbers have been active under their ID proof and a majority of them have been obtained without their consent.
Fraudsters and criminals usually misuse ID proofs like Aadhaar submitted by citizens and obtain SIM cards for illegal activities. Now, owing to TAFCOP services, citizens can now check such misuse and block the numbers they are not using. TAFCOP is a service offered by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and was introduced for the Karnataka Circle in May 2023.
"Anyone can visit the TAFCOP portal and verify the number of SIM cards issued under their name by just entering their mobile number and the one time password (OTP) sent on their number," explained a senior official from the Karnataka wing of DoT.
Once the request to block a number is submitted, it is passed on to the telecom service provider concerned, who will then verify the request and block the number.
"We analyse requests frequently and ensure that the numbers are blocked at the earliest," the DoT official added.
First step in preventing crimes
Senior police officers told DH that blocking fraudulent SIM cards is the first step in preventing crimes and the initiative has helped reduce misuse.
"It is a welcome initiative and we have also been trying to get more people to identify any fraudulent SIM cards under their name. In the long run, this will definitely help reduce crimes," Raman Gupta, additional commissioner of police, East, told DH.
Officials, however, added that the success of the initiative depends on penetration into rural areas and every household. "Each and every citizen should check for any such misuse, then, we can bring down the crime rate drastically," another official said.
However, the impact of the initiative will be felt only in the long run, opined Dr Chandragupta, joint commissioner of police (Crime), Bengaluru.
"The department is yet to analyse the data on the reduction in criminal activities owing to the awareness among people. However, such initiatives definitely help bring down fraudulent activities," he said.
He added that there was a need to prevent misuse of the ID proof while obtaining SIM cards. "If we can stop them there, it would make a great change on the ground," he said.