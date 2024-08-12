2 firms approached for Tungabhadra dam crest gate repair: Shivakumar; Siddu to visit on August 13

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said two contractor firms have been approached to repair the damaged gate of Pampa Sagar Dam on Tungabhadra river.
The DCM, who is also the Water Resources Minister, visited the dam, after the 19th crest gate was washed away due to chain link snap late on Friday night.
“We have informed two experienced contractors about it and provided them designs. Their team too visited this place in the night. They are also trying to restore the gate of the dam,” Shivakumar told reporters.
According to him, at about 12.50 am on Sunday, the crest gate of the dam was swept away.
As there was a possibility of damage to the structure of the dam, all the gates were opened from where 38,000 cusecs of water is being released to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the DCM said, adding that the inflow is 28,000 cusecs.
Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were also informed about the release of water, the DCM said. He also said out of 38,000 cusecs of water being released, 35,000 is flowing from the 19th gate itself.
Shivakumar said the over 70-year-old dam irrigates 12 lakh acres of land. There is a separate authority for this dam, which is governed by three states - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
He said 63 tmc to 65 tmc water can be stored at present to see that the broken gate of the dam is repaired. Out of the 90 tmc water to be released to the neighbouring state, 25 tmc has already been released after gate gave away.
He said the Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are working together after the gate gave way. Instructions have been given to people in two-km radius to stay alert and not to venture close to the river.
“There is an emergency situation, we will not allow anyone to visit here. There is a technical aspect and this dam is a national property. We will work to protect this dam,” the DCM said.
Siddaramaiah to visit dam on August 13
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the Tungabhadra dam near Hosapete on Tuesday for an on-site inspection.
A statement issued by the CMO said that the CM held discussions with senior officials of the Water Resources Department.
The CM received a detailed briefing from the department’s principal secretary Gaurav Gupta and advised precautionary measures to prevent further damage.
Published 12 August 2024, 03:04 IST