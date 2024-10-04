2 hacked to death with axe over money dispute in Karnataka's Kushalanagar

<p>Kushalanagar: A man attacked his colleagues with an axe, killing two of them, for allegedly for refusing to pay the balance amount in relation to a welding work done. The incident took place in Koodluru village on Thursday evening.</p><p>The deceased are Joseph (55) and Vasant alias Putta (45), who were residents of Basaveshwara Layout in Koodluru, which falls under the Kushalanagar Rural Police Station limits.</p><p>When Joseph from Koodluru's Basaveshwara Layout returned home with Vasant from Sundaranagar after work, Girish (29), the accused and a resident of the same layout who had previously worked with Joseph, arrived and demanded payment for his past work.</p>.Karnataka: Police crack year-old murder case; arrest woman, paramour for killing former's husband.<p>When Joseph denied any payment being due, Girish threatened to kill them if the money was not paid.</p><p>Later, the accused grabbed an axe and attacked Joseph on the shoulder and neck. When Vasant tried to stop the assault, Girish struck him on the head with the axe and tried to flee the spot. However, the police arrested him later.</p><p>A severely injured Joseph died on the spot while Vasant, who was also critically wounded, was admitted to Madikeri District Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.</p><p>Kushalanagar Rural Police Station registered a case against Girish under Section 103(1) and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the victims' families.</p><p>The weapon used in the crime was seized and the accused was produced before the court.</p><p>A team led by Somavarapet Sub-Division Deputy SP R V Gangadharappa conducted a spot inspection.</p><p>Kodagu District Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan too visited the spot.</p>