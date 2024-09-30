Home
india
karnataka

20 sustain minor injuries as speeding KSRTC bus topples on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The locals and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:30 IST

Comments
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKSRTCAccidentMandyaMysore

