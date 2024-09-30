20 sustain minor injuries as speeding KSRTC bus topples on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

<p>Mandya: More than 20 people have sustained minor injuries after a KSRTC bus toppled, near Sanjo hospital, on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, in Mandya, on Monday morning.</p><p>The incident is said to have occurred at around 10.30 am. The speeding KSRTC bus entered the service lane, when it toppled due to overspeed, according to sources.</p><p>The Mysuru-Maddur-Tumakuru KSRTC bus, belongs to Kunigal depot. The bus toppled at the service road and also hit a tanker vehicle.</p>.SOS: Bengaluru's Hoodi flyover in peril as four bearings fail; inspection today.<p>The locals and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. </p><p>The injured have been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and Sanjo hospital for treatment, said Mandya SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi.</p><p>Mandya rural police have registered a case in the matter. </p>