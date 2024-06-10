20 vegetable stalls, appliance shop damaged in two fire incidents in DK

Mangaluru: An accidental fire broke out in Global Market, a wholesale vegetable and fruits market at Kallapu on the outskirts of Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday. Fruits and vegetables have been gutted in fire, causing a huge loss.

C R Ranganath, regional fire officer, Mangaluru range told DH that around 20 stalls with fruits and vegetables have been damaged in the mishap. The Pandeshwar fire and emergency service station received a call at 3 05 am.

Immediately, Pandeshwar fire station water tender officer and staff rushed to the spot. Later they were assisted by water bowsers of Pandeshwar and Kadri fire stations in dousing the fire. Some stalls had cold storage units to store the fruits and vegetables. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire. Assembly Speaker U T Khader visited the spot.

Fire in Udupi

In a separate incident in Udupi's Gangolli police station limits, fire broke out at Amba TV Centre wherein electronics and home appliances are said to have burnt. No casualty has been reported. The centre is owned by Sudhakar Shetty.

Fire tenders had rushed to the spot and it is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap, said Udupi SP Dr Arun K.