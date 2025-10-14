<p>Bengaluru: Students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, seem lucky as the National Medical Commission (NMC) is still adding MBBS seats in Karnataka.</p>.<p>In a latest communication, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has approved an additional 200 medical seats for Karnataka, allocating 50 seats each to four private medical colleges - Subbaiah Medical College, Shivamogga; BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences at Nagarur (near Dasanapura), Bengaluru; Sridevi Medical College, Tumakuru and AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru.</p>.<p>For the third round, 377 medical seats were already available and now 200 additional seats have been included. Candidates can enter their options until 8 am on October 15.</p>.JEE, NEET review: Centre mulls changes in difficulty level, coaching dependence.<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has said that candidates can re-register their options for admission to these colleges.</p>.<p>KEA Executive Director H Prasanna advised candidates to check the fee structure of these colleges before entering their options.</p>.<p>“Even candidates who have already been allotted and admitted to medical colleges in the first and second rounds can also participate in this round if they wish. Such candidates can enter their new options for these colleges from 11 am on October 15 to 8 am on October 16,” Prasanna said.</p>.<p>Since these candidates have already paid the admission fees, they do not need to pay any caution deposit. However, those who have not yet been allotted a seat must pay the required caution deposit fee before participating.</p>.<p>“If a candidate is allotted a seat in this round, admission to that seat will be compulsory,” Prasanna added.</p>.<p>“Seats that become vacant or get cancelled during the process will also be included in this round. Therefore, even if some seats do not appear as available in the seat matrix, candidates are still advised to include those colleges while entering their options,” he said.</p>