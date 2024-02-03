22 Karnataka plastic firms, among 687 nationwide, face closure

The CPCB said the 687 units submitted applications under the PIBO category, but these were not approved as the pollution boards sought additional details. The notice states: "The EPR obligations for 2022-23 have not been fulfilled and the annual report not filed by your unit as the complete application for grant of registration is yet to be re-submitted... Continuing operations as PIBO and introducing plastic packaging in the economy without obtaining registration... is in violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016."