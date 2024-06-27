22% of pani puri samples fails to meet quality standards in Karnataka: FSSAI

"Since it is one of the most sought-after chaat items, we received numerous complaints pointing out quality issues in its preparation. From roadside eateries to well-known restaurants, we collected samples from every category of outlets from across the state. The test results have revealed that a substantial number of samples were unfit for consumption," Srinivas said.

The results revealed that the eateries used chemicals and artificial colouring agents such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine. These artificial colours could have a range of effects on health, Dr Vishal Rao, Dean-Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre, explained to DH.

"From a simple stomach upset to cardiac diseases, these artificial colours could cause a number of health issues. A few may also cause autoimmune diseases or even renal damage. It is very important that we stop their use since they have no other value, but make food visually attractive," Dr Rao said.

Food safety officials are now studying possible measures to be taken against offenders and how food safety standards can be enforced on smaller eateries. "We are analysing the results to understand the impact of these chemicals. We have also taken up the issue with the Health Department," Srinivas added.

The Food Safety Department is also planning to check the quality of various other food items based on complaints from the public.

Recently, the FSSAI, Karnataka, banned the use of artificial colours in kebabs, gobi manchurian and cotton candy after similar reports.