232 kg ganja destroyed by police officials in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A total of 232.19 kg of ganja seized in Mangaluru city police commissionerate and DK police limits was destroyed at Re Sustainability Healthcare Solutions Ltd Energy in Mulki on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that on the direction of the court, 220.825 kg ganja, 193.14 gram MDMA and 30 gram Methamphetamine seized in nine police station limits in 34 cases were destroyed. The value of the total destroyed narcotics is Rs 65,33,280.

Police destroyed 5.940 kg ganja seized in Ullal; 41.893 kg ganja, 152.29 gram MDMA, 30 gram of Methamphetamine seized in Konaje; 41.215 kg ganja seized in Mangaluru Rural; 114.477 kg ganja seized in CEN station; 460 ganja seized in Panambur; 13.15 kg ganja seized in Kavoor; 1.92 kg ganja and 40.86 grams MDMA seized in Surathkal; 1.500 kg ganja seized in Mangaluru North; and 400 gram ganja seized in Mangaluru East station.

About 11.365 kg ganja and 42.57 gram MDMA seized by the DK police in various police station limits under NDPS Act were destroyed.