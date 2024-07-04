25 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle; Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru get new police chiefs

The state government on Wednesday transferred as many as 25 IPS officers in the largest such exercise this year.
Several deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Bengaluru have been transferred while Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru have been given new police commissioners.
Labhu Ram, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Bengaluru, in place of B R Ravikanthe Gowda.
B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector General of Police (Central), Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters-1, Bengaluru, in the vacant post.
K Thiyagarajan, Inspector General of Police (Eastern), Davangere, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, in the vacant post.
N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, and Commissioner, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad, in place of Renuka K Sukumar.
B Ramesh, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern), Davangere, in the downgraded post in place of K Thiyagarajan.
Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mysuru, is transferred with and posted as Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, in place of B Ramesh.
Renuka K Sukumar, Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad, is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Crime), Police Head Quarters, Bengaluru, in place of Simi Mariam George.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, in place of Mallikarjuna Baldandi.
N Vishnuvardhana, SP, Uttara Kannada, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, in place of Seema Latkar.
Suman D Pennekar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), State Police Headquarters, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Bengaluru, in place of Shobha Rani V J.
C B Ryshyanth, SP, Dakshina Kannada, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Wireless), Bengaluru, in the vacant post.
Chennabasavanna Langoti, SP, Bidar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), State Police Headquarters, Bengaluru, in place of Suman D Pennekar.
Narayana M, SP, Kolar, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, in place of N Vishnuvardhana.
Sarah Fathima, SP, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Bengaluru, in place of C K Baba.
Arunangshu Giri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve, Headquarters, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Central Investigation Department, Bengaluru, in place of Sarah Fathima.
Nagesh D L, Superintendent of Police, Chikkaballapur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve, Headquarters, Bengaluru, in place of Arunangshu Giri.
Padmini Sahoo, Superintendent of Police, Chamarajanagara, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru.
Pradeep Gunti, Superintendent of Police (Prisons), Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bidar, in place of Chennabasavanna Langoti.
Yatish N, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, in place of C B Ryshyanth.
Mallikarjun Baldandi, SP, Bengaluru Rural, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mandya, in place of Yatish N.
Shobha Rani V J, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Ballari, in place of Ranjit Kumar Bandaru.
Kavitha B T, SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Mysuru, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chamarajanagara, in place of Padmini Sahoo.
Nikhil B, SP, Raichur, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kolar, in place of Narayana M.
Kushal Chouksey, Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chikkaballapur, in place of Nagesh D L.
Mahaninga Nandaganvi, SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hubballi-Dharwad, in the vacant post.