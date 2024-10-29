Home
27 patients who suffered burn injuries in Neeleswaram fire tragedy shifted to Mangaluru

27 people including three children were injured in firecrackers blast at Anhoottambalam Veerarkavu temple in Neeleswaram in Kerala are undergoing treatment at AJ Hospital in Mangaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 17:06 IST

Karnataka NewsKeralaKarnataka

