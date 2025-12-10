2.84 lakh govt jobs vacant, says CM Siddardamaiah

<p>Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddardamaiah told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that 2.84 lakh jobs are vacant in the government and the Finance Department has permitted filling up 24,300 jobs.</p>.<p>The number of vacancies has risen from 2.76 lakh last year.</p>.<p>According to Siddaramaiah’s written reply to Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the Department of School Education and Literacy has the highest number of vacancies at 79,694.</p>.'I'm the real leader of opposition, allot me seat next to Deputy Speaker': Yatnal in Assembly.<p>"On one hand, thousands of job seekers are exceeding the age limit and on the other hand, the government is delaying recruitment. The future of eligible candidates is being jeopardised by the corrupt recruitment agency called the Karnataka Public Service Commission,” Yatnal said in a tweet.</p>.<p>“I urge the government to stop unscientific schemes and fill the vacant posts, streamline the administration and provide justice to eligible candidates,” he urged. </p>