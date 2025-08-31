Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3-language formula a threat to Kannada identity: Activists

The event, organised by Mico Kannada Balaga, aimed to oppose the three-language policy and promote Kannada language and culture.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 02:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKannada

Follow us on :

Follow Us