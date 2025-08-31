<p>Bengaluru: Activists and intellectuals gathered at an exhibition held at the art gallery, Ravindra Kalakshetra on Saturday to promote Kannada learning and the two-language formula in education. </p>.<p>The event, organised by Mico Kannada Balaga, aimed to oppose the three-language policy and promote Kannada language and culture.</p>.<p>The speakers called upon the government to opt for the two-language formula, citing concerns that the current system was a threat to Kannada identity and imposed an unnecessary burden on students.</p>.Karnataka: ‘2’s comfort, 3’s crowd’ formula may crowd out state’s kids in global order.<p>Anand, president of Banavasi Balaga, said, “Our country needs to recognise that the three-language formula in education is more than just about children’s learning or language learning. It is part of politics, a one-nation, one-language ideology that seeks to erase diversity,” he said.</p>.<p>Kaviraj, Kannada film lyricist, said, “We expect the state government to adopt the two-language policy by November this year and say goodbye to the three-language system. It should free students from the burden of compulsory third language learning at the high school level. There should be exams in only five subjects like northern states,” he said. Kannada activist Chethan called the movement a fight for equality.</p>.<p>“This is not an anti-Hindi protest, but a struggle for linguistic justice. The imposition of a third language on non-Hindi speaking regions is a clear conspiracy to erode linguistic diversity. Rural students are the worst affected. We must resist this and ensure that our youth thrive in a fair educational environment. He said most of the competitive exams conducted by the central government do not have the option of writing them in Kannada, but Hindi is an option”.</p>.<p>The National Education Policy 2020 has made it mandatory to learn three languages, which is a step towards imposing Hindi imperialism, he said.</p>.<p>“We need to resist this and promote Kannada learning,” the speakers said.</p>